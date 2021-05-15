Top weekend deals: $12 smart plug 4-pack, $56 gaming desk, $110 robot vac and more

Before we dive into today's deals, how about a little small talk?

What I'm reading right now: by Dan Harris. Utterly riveting book about this news anchor's experiences with meditation. If your public library is anything like mine, you should have no trouble finding a copy to check out.

What I'm watching: Mythic Quest on Apple TV Plus. I'm rewatching it, actually, ahead of season two, which just dropped. I'm not sure I fully appreciated how smart and funny this show is

What I'm eating: Spicy chili crisp, on everything. I'll be forever indebted to Scott Stein for introducing me to this condiment

Your turn! Hit the comments and tell me what you're reading, watching and eating.

As for the deals, the usual caveats: They're available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes and coupons were working at the time of this writing.

Gosund Amazon seller: TanTan Direct Price: $12.15 with promo code ZCZDD7G8 This is one of the best deals I've seen for a four-pack of smart plugs, which can be used for something as simple as turning lamps on and off at designated times or as fancy as telling Alexa to turn on a bedroom fan. I like these because they're wide, not round, meaning they shouldn't block any normal plug you might want to use in the other socket (unlike some of Gosund's other smart plugs).

Dser Amazon seller: Potensic Price: $110 with coupon This vacuum was $80 with a promo code just the other day, but that has expired. Even so, you can still get it for $100 with the coupon that has appeared on the product page. This is about as basic as robo-vacs get, but it's also one of the lowest prices I've ever seen. The 22T isn't laser-guided, so it'll just bounce around your floors until it needs to return to its charger (which it'll do automatically). If you want to keep it out of certain rooms, you'll need to put down a strip of magnetic tape, which is included with the vacuum. You can't even control it by app; it relies on a handheld remote. But if you just have, say, an apartment or small home to clean, this sucker will do the job without complaint. And that's the goal, right?

Bella Waffles! (That's it, that's the story.) OK, more to the story: Bella's Belgian goodness maker can make two waffles at once, so right from the jump it's better than most models. Alas, it was just $40 the other day, but with the march of time it has crept up $10. Still a reasonable deal for a double-decker waffle maker. Read more: The internet's best waffle maker hacks, ranked

Vanspace Amazon seller: Ouya Nila Price: $56 with promo code 4EUWL43A A year ago, you could scarcely buy a desk, let alone get a deal on one. This thing is awfully impressive given the price, which has never been this low. Designed with gamers in mind (obviously -- just look at it!), the desk features a cup holder, headphone hook, game-accessory rack, cable manager, oversize mouse pad and slick-looking carbon-fiber (simulated) surface. At 44 inches it's not huge, but it might be the perfect fit for your gamer's bedroom.

Hope you find something you like today!

