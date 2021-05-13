There are already deals on Amazon's new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8

Amazon

There are two constants in the universe:

1. Change.

2. Amazon devices going on sale with precision regularity.

Regarding that second one, look no further than the newly updated Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 that were announced yesterday. A day later, there's already a discount -- though it does require a little bundling.

Specifically, you can , a total savings of $25.

Similarly, you can -- also a $25 savings.

The new Echos are notable for minor screen and camera improvements. The Echo Show 5 added a new color option (blue), while the Echo Show 8 brings stereo speakers to the mix.

Read more: Amazon reveals new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8: Should you upgrade your Alexa smart display?

As for the Blink Mini, it's a solid home-security camera that's a good match for Amazon's displays.

Here's the thing, though: The , while the (though it's been as low as $65).

The newer models will absolutely see similar discounts after they start shipping in early June (and then again every few weeks or so, as has been the case with all other Amazon devices). Plus, Father's Day and Prime Day are coming (again: June), so anything and everything will be on sale.

If you're in a bird-in-the-hand mindset and don't wait to wait, these deals are decent. But if you're not in a rush, better ones are coming.

Your thoughts?

