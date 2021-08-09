The new 2021 Echo Show 5 and Show 8 models are now $30 off

If you're in the market for an Echo Show smart display, now's a good time to take the plunge. Amazon is currently offering nice discounts on multiple Echo products. These include the biggest price cuts to date on the new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 -- both of which are just a few weeks old -- along with their older counterparts, the 1st-generation Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5.
This latest version of the Echo Show 8 now comes with a wide-angle camera. It's designed to help keep you frame on video calls and limit the amount of movement you need to do while chatting. Now $100, this deal represents a discount of $30 from its original price. (The older Echo Show 8 is selling for $80, but that's not quite as low as it was selling during June's Prime Day sale.)
Built to squeeze into tight spots or crowded counters, the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) sports a compact design. That said, this latest model for 2021 offers an updated HD camera with double the pixel resolution of its predecessor. Now priced at $55, the device is $30 less than its initial cost at launch earlier this year. Note, however, that the first-gen Echo Show 5 can be yours for $45 -- that's back down to its Prime Day price.