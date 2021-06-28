The Lenovo Smart Clock is back down to $40

CNET

A full-on smart display is overkill as a nightstand alarm clock replacement for most people. But that's why Lenovo's Smart Clock is great option: The 4-inch color display gives the basics (time, weather), and the unit doubles as a fairly capable Google Assistant and Bluetooth speaker, too. There's no camera, which makes a lot of folks more comfortable bringing it into the bedroom as well. And right now, the . That's half off the original $80 asking price.

Yes, Lenovo just announced a second-generation model that includes a wireless charging pad. But that's not out until September, and it will cost you $90. In the meantime, this model includes a USB port in the back, so you can connect your phone directly (or bring your own wireless charging plate for good measure). And while the $50 sale price is about $5 more than we've seen in the past, this color model is $10 less than the step-down -- with a black and white screen -- is selling at Best Buy today.

Read more: Best alarm clock of 2021

Still on the fence? Read our review of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential -- but note that we evaluated it at the original $80 price point.