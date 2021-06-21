Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day 2021 deals: Top picks starting at $6

These are the cream of the crop. The items I consider the big Prime Day winners.

I tend to get jaded when it comes to Prime Day (and Black Friday as well), because I track smokin' deals all year round. It's my thing. That said, there are some standouts this year, some great products slashed to some of the lowest prices on record.

All of them are available as of this morning, June 21. I'll be updating this list throughout today and tomorrow, watching for worthwhile newcomers or sold-out items -- which is always a possibility.

One quick tip: Be sure to pay for any Amazon purchases with your Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa card, which nets you 5% cash back even on sale items.

Popco silicone popcorn popper

$10.77 with promo code
Popco

This is a kitchen essential, a quick and easy way to make great popcorn that's way cheaper and way healthier than that boxed microwave stuff.

It normally sells for $14; promo code 23CNETPRIME knocks the price down to $10.77, just about the lowest on record. I own of these; they're awesome. And at this price, a no-brainer buy.

See at Amazon

Wyze Cam Outdoor 2-pack and Echo Show 5

$95 (save $97)
Wyze

The Wyze Cam Outdoor is the battery-powered, weatherproof version of the immensely popular Wyze Cam. I've got one parked on my front porch; it's been a champ.

Given that a single one of them normally runs $60, a two-pack for $95 is a true bargain -- let alone the free Echo Show 5 that comes with it. This won't last long; grab it while you can.

Read our Wyze Cam Outdoor review.

See at Amazon

Wyze Plug smart plug

$6 when voice-ordered via Alexa (save $6)
Chris Monroe/CNET

If you haven't yet experienced the joy of saying, "Alexa, turn off the lamp," or even just setting simple on/off timers via an app, you need a smart plug. Pop into an AC outlet, connect your appliance and presto: magic awaits.

The Wyze Plug is a top pick in this category, and $6 is a steal for this or any other smart plug. Note, however, that the link below will take you to the Amazon product listing, but to get the discounted price, you'll have to ask for it: "Alexa, order a Wyze Plug."

See at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit

On sale for $99 (save $100)
23andMe

Only a handful of times has this kit been priced this low -- and the last time was last year. This is an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues.

See at Amazon
Prime Day 2021

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Hub

$17, plus an option for a $40 Amazon credit
Chamberlain

The all-around great MyQ (I've used one for years) hasn't been priced this low since last year, and it's even more amazing when you consider it originally cost over $100.

But here's the best part: If you decide to use it for Amazon In-Garage Delivery, you can get a $40 credit after your first order by applying promo code KEY40 when placing that order. That more than covers the cost of the MyQ itself.

See at Amazon

EarFun Air Pro true wireless earbuds

CNET exclusive: $51 with promo code
David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon seller: EarFun Direct

Price: $51.04 with promo code EAIRPRO5

CNET's David Carnoy and I have found a lot to like in EarFun's earbuds. The Air Pros mimic the AirPods' pipe design and include ANC and in-ear detection. The latter means when you take an earbud out, your music auto-pauses. Great feature.

Carnoy's take: "The EarFun Air Pro distinguishes itself with a comfortable fit, decent (though not great) noise canceling and nicely balanced sound, with good clarity and well-defined bass. They're smooth-sounding earbuds." He also found call quality to be above average.

My take? Pretty amazing value for the money.

See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st generation)

$70 (save $60)
Chris Monroe/CNET

This is actually kind of disappointing, because the original Echo Show 8 was priced at $65 during the holidays last year. Still, $70 for an 8-inch smart display? It's hard to quibble with that.

On the other hand, the new second-gen model is on sale as well: $95, down from $130. My advice: Hold tight on that one; Amazon will almost certainly offer better deals in the months to come.

If you don't mind a smaller screen, the adorable Echo Show 5 for $45 is a tremendous deal. Decisions, decisions.

Read the Echo Show 8 review.

 

See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2021 model)

$80 (save $70)
David Carnoy/CNET

Last year's Prime Day brought the Fire HD 10 down to $80 for the first time; now Amazon is matching that on the just-released 2021 model, which includes modest but welcome improvements to the screen, RAM and front camera. Its predecessor was already a steal at this price; this feels even steal-ier.

Indeed, this ranks as one of the best tablet deals ever. Big high-def screen, fast processor, expandable storage, stereo speakers, USB-C charging... shall I go on? Kind of makes you scratch your head at the thought of paying $329 for a 10-inch iPad.

Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to really make the most of it. But even if you're not, this is a very capable tablet at a ridiculously low price.

Also available: the Fire HD 10 Plus for $110 (save $70). Why spend the extra $30? To get a bit more RAM and -- drum roll -- wireless charging.

Read the Fire HD 10 review.

 

See at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day: Watch before you shop
4:29

