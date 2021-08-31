Google Nest Audio is on sale for $80 (save 20%)

Chris Monroe/CNET

In CNET's official review of the Google Nest Audio, Molly Price dubbed the new smart speaker "an improvement in every way." The Google Nest Audio falls between the Nest Mini and Home Max in the Google hierarchy. It's usually priced at $100, which is what it's selling for everywhere, including Walmart and the Google store, but right now, you can save $20 and get the better looking, better sounding at Best Buy.

The new Nest Audio stands about 7 inches tall and, as is the fashion these days, comes fabric-wrapped in any of five colors (chalk, charcoal, sand, sky and sage). There's a privacy button that mutes the microphone, and it can connect with other devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It sounds better than the Google Home it's replacing, equipped with a 19mm tweeter and large 75mm mid-woofer. Overall, it's a noticeable improvement and is a good value at $80.

For now, this is a good chance to get the latest Google smart speaker at 20% off.

