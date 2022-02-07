Start your smart home today with up to 25% off Echo speakers

Amazon

Whether you've already got a growing collection of smart devices in your home, or are looking to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Echo smart speakers are a sleek and simple way to help bring your home into the 21st century, allowing you to set routines, listen to music, check the news and weather and much more using only the sound of your voice. And right now at Amazon, you can pick up select models for up to 25% off.

There are a few different speakers that are on sale right now. This , which is on sale for $80 right now (save $20), acts as a central hub for your smart home. It can be used to control other smart devices, such as lights, locks and TVs, as well as other smart speakers. It also supports lossless HD audio, and has a built-in motion detector to activate custom routines when you walk in the room.

If you're looking to round out your smart home with some auxiliary smart speakers, the is also on for $45 (or $40 if you want the ). These smaller smart speakers can synch with the Echo hub or TV for multi-room music or surround sound, and are great for your nightstand, kitchen or even the foyer so you can lock your house and switch off the lights with just a shout on your way out the door.

You can also save $15 on the , with parental controls and family friendly content, or pick up the for $35 and save a few bucks if you don't need the most advanced model on the market.

Amazon has most of its Fire Tablets on sale today as well, so be sure to check those out.