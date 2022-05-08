Smarten Up Your Life With Up to 57% Off SwitchBot Smart Devices

Smart devices have come a long way, and there's a whole ecosystem out there that you can use to add some serious convenience to your daily routine. From lights to thermostats, there are tons of Wi-Fi enabled smart devices and appliances that you can control from anywhere, or just using the sound of your voice. If you're looking to start building your network of smart devices, or add some to your existing collection, then now is a great chance. Today only, through 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), Amazon is offering big discounts on a variety of SwitchBot smart devices, with some on sale for as much as 57% off. You can see the entire selection here:

With the addition of the , all SwitchBot smart devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, so they're designed to seamlessly integrate into your home, no matter what kind of smart speaker or display you have. There's a variety of handy devices that you can pick up at a bargain right now. A smart light is one of the simplest and most versatile smart devices to add to your home, and you can pick up this for just $12 right now. You can control the color and brightness of this 60W bulb from anywhere using your phone, or set it on a timer to match your regular routine.

Or for just $11, $14 off from the usual price, you can grab this . It's equipped with both a temperature and a humidity sensor, and stores the data from the past 68 days so you can track your home's heating patterns and energy use. Plus it gives you real-time alerts when a room's temperature drastically spikes or drops, making it a great addition to any room where precise temperature control is critical, such as a wine cellar.

There's even a device to add smart-capabilities to any non-smart devices you have. The is exactly what it sounds like. It's a tiny box that you can mount with adhesive that has an arm that extends to physically push a power button or flip a rocker switch. You can use it on light switches, your coffee maker, your computer or really any devices that has a designated power button that is relatively easy to reach. It might not be the most elegant solution, but it is an effective and budget-friendly alternative to replacing any appliances you have with a pricier smart version. You can grab it for just $20, which is $19 off the usual price.