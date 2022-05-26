Smart Home Savings: Shop a Selection of Discounted Refurb Phillips Hue Smart Lights

Whether you're throwing a party, enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, or settling in to watch a Friday night flick, a set of smart lights can help set the tone. But making the switch to smart bulbs can be pretty pricey, especially if you're starting from scratch. But today only, you can shop a huge selection or refurbished Phillips Hue smart bulbs, some of our favorite smart lights on the market in 2022, and save big compared to shopping new. This sale ends tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.

According to Woot, refurbished items may show signs of wear and tear, but will still be in full working order. Plus, all refurbs come backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty, so it you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a great way to snag some top-rated smart bulbs for less.

There's a huge selection of both indoor and outdoor bulbs, light strips, floodlights and more available at this sale, so whether you're looking to enhance your backyard patio or your home theater, you'll find all the gear you need at this sale. The was named our favorite smart white LED floodlight, with over 50,000 tunable shades, and right now you can pick up a two-pack for $36, $9 less than what it typically sells for . Or, if you're looking to add some color to the mix, you can grab this . It includes a Hue Bridge, which acts as a central hub so you can easily control all your smart lights at once, and four A19 bulbs, which have over 16 million possible color combinations. And whether you're a gamer, TV fanatic or a serious movie buff, this can take your content to the next level by syncing up your TV's display with your Hue smart lights for serious immersion. You can grab it for $213, which is $37 less than it sells for .