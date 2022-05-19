Smart Home Savings: Buy a Refurb Echo and Get a Smart Plug for Just $1

Equipping your house with smart devices can add some much-needed convenience to your daily life, and there's a whole ecosystem out there to choose from. If you don't have any smart devices in your home but have been curious to try them out, or want to expand the setup you already have, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Woot, you can get a refurbished Amazon smart plug for just $1 when you bundle it with select used Echo smart speakers or displays, which have been discounted by as much as $40. This offer runs all month long and expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on May 31.

This deal is a great way to dip your toe into the world of smart home devices and see if they're for you. The is simple, sleek and can transform almost any normal device or appliance into a smart device with the push of a button. It essentially acts a an intermediary between the device and the wall outlet so you can turn it on or off from anywhere using the Alexa app.

And bundling it with a compatible smart display or speaker allows you to control the plug using only the sound of your voice. There are three different smart hubs to choose from at this sale, including the . This first-gen Echo Show was released in 2019, and is equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, a 5.5-inch touchscreen display and a 1MP camera for easy, hands-free video chats. You can pick it up in "very good" used condition for just $30, which is $40 less than the .

If you don't need the screen and are primarily interested in the hands-free voice control, there are two generations of Echo Dot smart speaker on sale as well. The , which is from 2016 and is on sale for just $10, and the from 2018, which you can grab for just $20, $20 less than it . With a smart speaker, you can control your smart plug using only the sound of your voice, as well as get updates on the news and weather, check your calendar for the day, set timers and alarms, stream music and much more.