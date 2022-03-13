Smart Home Sale: Save up to 64% on GE Smart Lights, Switches and Plugs

GE

A smart display or speaker for your home can open up a whole new world of smart appliances that you can take advantage of. Smart lights and plugs are a simple and versatile way to expand your smart device collection, and right now they're affordable too. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 64% off a huge selection of GE smart bulbs, plugs and light switches that you can control using only the sound of your voice. This sale is only available until 2:55 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

This sale has dozens of GE smart devices you can grab at a great price. These , which you can pick up for just $17 right now, connect to your home's Wi-Fi and allow you to turn your lights on and off and even adjust the color completely hands-free. And for extra convenience you can pair them with this , which is a completely wireless set-up and is on sale for $16, down $9 from the usual price. Or you can pick up this , which can transform any of your regular electric devices into a smart device for just $11. All GE Cync devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Cync companion app, so you can control them from your smartphone even when you're out of the house.