Smart Display Savings: Grab a Refurb 2nd-Gen Echo Show for $150 Off

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

With so many limitations on travel these days, staying in touch with friends and family across the globe is more important than ever. It's also easier than ever too, with smart displays like this second-generation Amazon Echo show. With a full HD 10.1-inch display and a built-in 5MP camera, your loved ones are just an instant video call away. Today only, Woot has a selection of refurbished 2nd-gen Echo Shows available for just $80, about $150 less than the .

Woot has the Echo Show available in both "good" and "very good" used condition, with both priced at $80. According to Woot, that means that while the units have been "tested and verified internally," they may have cosmetic blemishes. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, it's a great opportunity to snag one of these handy smart displays for less.

The Echo Show can do more than just video calls. It's also a hub for your smart home, so you can control other compatible smart devices, including your TV, lights and door locks with just the sound of your voice. It also acts as your virtual assistant, so you can ask it to check the weather, search recipes, set alarms and more. Plus, it features a built-in microphone and camera kill-switch to protect your privacy, so no need to worry about leaving it on your nightstand.