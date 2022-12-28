Simplify Your Morning Routine by Setting Up These Amazon Alexa Routines

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season.

Our smart technology works best for us when it automates the essential parts of our day. Sure, you might see Alexa as the follower of your individual commands, but did you know that you can program her to automate the crucial parts of your routine with a few simple voice prompts?

Giving Alexa one command at a time can be inconvenient when you're pressed for time (we know how chaotic it can get when getting ready for work). Fortunately, you can create routines on your Amazon Echo so that you can have several commands performed at one time. For example, when you wake up in the morning, you can have Alexa turn on the lights, read you the daily headlines and start the coffee pot by simply saying, "Alexa, good morning."

Customized routines can also include making the lights brighter in the morning, reporting the traffic for your daily commute and playing your favorite songs -- basically automating all the things you would usually do anyway. The goal of Alexa routines is to make your day seamless and productive. Here's what you need to know to get started. You can also learn which Alexa settings you should change ASAP, and five tips for setting up your new Echo device.

How to create an Alexa routine on your Amazon Echo

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app on your mobile device.

2. Tap Routines.

3. Tap the plus (+) sign in the top right corner.

4. Select When this happens and choose how you want to trigger the routine. These are your options:

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Voice: Your voice command will begin the routine. For example, "Alexa, I'm awake" or "Alexa, start my day."

Your voice command will begin the routine. For example, "Alexa, I'm awake" or "Alexa, start my day." Schedule: Set a time for Alexa to begin your routine. You won't need a wake word

Set a time for Alexa to begin your routine. You won't need a Device: Alexa will complete the actions using your Amazon Echo Hub.

Alexa will complete the actions using your Amazon Echo Hub. Location: When you arrive somewhere, like home, Alexa can begin your routine for that location

When you arrive somewhere, like home, Alexa can Alarm: When you dismiss an alarm, your routine will begin.

When you dismiss an alarm, your routine will begin. Echo Button: Press your Amazon Echo Button

5. Next, tap Add action and select everything you want Alexa to do during this routine.

6. Choose From to select which of your Amazon devices will control the routine.

7. Hit Create.

Hey, Alexa, help me wake up

Alexa can start your morning routine before you're even awake. Set a schedule that tells Alexa to slowly start turning up lights and start brewing your coffee. Once you're awake, say, "Hey, Alexa, good morning" to trigger your morning routine. Set actions so that the Amazon Echo will read you the weather, give your email summary, run down what's on your calendar for the day and let you know what's going on in the news.

The Amazon Echo (4th gen) is a solid smart speaker with excellent sound. In fact, it's our favorite smart speaker of all on the market. It combines all the the smarts of Alexa with a speaker that sounds great, too. The speaker will connect with dozens of smart home devices -- from lights to locks to sensors -- that can be setup with voice commands. The Echo is even useful while you're away, as Alexa can send alerts if your smart speaker's microphones detect the sound of glass breaking or a smoke alarm. While the list price is $99.99, you can often find the Amazon Echo (4th gen) on sale for much cheaper. Read our Amazon Echo (4th gen) review. You're receiving price alerts for Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal

Alexa can make your commute more enjoyable

Your favorite morning commute playlist is essential to waking up (aside from all the coffee you just drank). You can tell Alexa to start playing your wake-me-up music, and if you commute through a busy city, it could also be useful to have Alexa read the traffic report.

Use a voice command like, "Hey, Alexa, I'm commuting to work" to activate Alexa. You might also want to add an action that tells Alexa to turn off your smart lights and plugs too, just in case you forgot.

Read more: Music on Your Alexa Speaker Can Sound Better

Tristan Rinehart/CNET

Alexa can turn on the lights when you get home

Wouldn't it be nice to arrive home to a well-lit house, rather than trying to navigate up the dark stairs leading to your front door? You could set up a voice routine, but we like the location routine for this one.

You'll just need to select Location from the options and enter your home address so that getting near your home will trigger the routine. Once you've done that initial setup, you can add actions to the routine like turning on the porch lights when you arrive home.

Alexa can help you fall asleep faster

Once you're cozied up in your bed and ready to snooze, start your bedtime routine by using another trigger phrase -- it can be something like, "Alexa, I'm ready for bed." For this routine, you'll want to make sure you've enabled the action that lets Alexa turn off your lights.

If you typically have a hard time falling asleep, use the Music action to play rain sounds or relaxing music. You can play songs and playlists from your Library, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora and TuneIn. Don't forget to set a timer to turn the music off so it's not playing all night.

Want more Amazon Echo pointers? Here's tips for getting the most out of your Alexa timers and alarms. We can also help you decode what all those colored lights on your Amazon Echo mean.

More Alexa tips: