Set up your new smart plug in minutes. Here's your step-by-step guide

Smart plugs are a smart home staple for automating lamps, desk fans (or any other small appliances) quickly, easily and without spending much money. They add a ton of convenience and allow you to bring regular devices online. They're also just plain cool. A lot of companies sell smart plugs, but they all have similar installation processes and they all do pretty much the same thing.

For the purposes of this post, I'm going to use our current favorite smart plug -- the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini -- to show you how to install a smart plug and how you can use it to make your dumb appliances smart(er). You can find the Kasa smart plug for around $20, and sometimes even less. But check out our list of the best smart plugs if you want some other options.

Step 1: Get the Kasa app

You need TP-Link's Kasa app to install and manage your Kasa smart plug. Download the Kasa app on your Android or iOS device of choice and create an account (or log in if you already have one).

Step 2: Add a new device

Open the Kasa app and click on the plus sign on the top right corner of the home screen. Then select "Device," "Smart Plug" and "Smart Plug Lite/Mini" so the app knows which TP-Link Kasa product you're trying to install.

Step 3: Plug it into an outlet

Plug the Kasa plug into a wall outlet. LED status lights built into the plug will blink orange and blue; that means you're in pairing mode. Select "Orange and Blue" on the app screen when you see the pairing lights.

Step 4: Connect it to Wi-Fi

Follow the prompts in the app to enter your Wi-Fi info. Keep in mind that the Kasa plug requires a 2.4GHz connection. Learn more about Wi-Fi routers here.

This might be the fastest tutorial ever, because -- that's it. You're done. The app will ask you to name your Kasa plug -- something like "desk fan" or "coffee maker" that's easy to distinguish from other connected devices. You can even take a picture of your fan, coffee maker or lamp and make a custom icon.

