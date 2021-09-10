Samsung's washer, dryer and robot vacuum combo is now 30% off

Samsung

Right now you can still score some Labor Day savings at Samsung when you shop their site. Like this Kitchen Bundle featuring a Super Speed Washer, Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize and Jet Bot Robot Vacuum for 30% off when you buy together. Purchase separately the combo would be almost $2,500, but you can get it now for only $1,717.

The 5-cubic-foot top-loading washer promises to clean a full load of laundry in just 36 minutes. The conveniently built-in faucet lets you pretreat clothes right in the washer, no laundry sink needed. The 7.4-cubic-foot electric dryer combines intelligent sensors with steam drying to ensure that your clothes are sanitized from germs and bacteria but won't be overdried. Both can be controlled via a smart app. Samsung's Jet Bot vacuum can handle both hard floors and carpets with ease. It features lidar sensors that will allow you to designate "no-go zones" and avoid specific areas without the need for physical anchors or intrusive fences. lidar tech also allows for accurate mapping so the Jet Bot can thoroughly clean your house with fewer inputs on your part.

The Labor Day Sale is still going strong as you can still nab some decent savings on major appliances. Get up to 35% off washers and dryers or up to 30% off refrigerators at Samsung. Going back to the office? The Samsung AirDresser that will sanitize your clothes and remove the wrinkles on your work slacks is now 40% off. Read More: Samsung AirDresser is a $1,400 dry-cleaning closet for rich people

