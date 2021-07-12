Save $50 on a Samsonite carry-on suitcase with charging bank and travel in style

Samsonite

Much like Merlot and the film Sideways, I can't hear "Samsonite" and not think of Dumb and Dumber. I don't know if Jim Carrey's bumbling efforts to retrieve the name had the same ill effects on the travel brand that Paul Giamatti's rant had on the (at the time) popular wine varietal, but I do know that Samsonite makes some seriously fine luggage. Right now, a 22-inch hardshell Samsonite spinner suitcase with USB port for charging is . If you've got plans to be on the move this summer and need a carry-on upgrade, this would be a good piece to snag while it's $50 off -- today only.

The , as it's known, is 22-inches high, meaning it's carry-on approved for most airlines. It's also got zippered dividers to keep all your stuff organizes and the USB port and battery bank will come in handy, especially on those longer journeys. While I haven't tested the Centric 2, I have handled plenty of Samsonite luggage and they're always smartly designed and built to last. There's even a 10-years manufacturer's warranty, so I say grab this sharp and sturdy carry-on while it's on sale and bon voyage, my friends!