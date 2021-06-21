Prime Day: It's not too late to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Here's how

James Martin/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you've been anywhere near the internet this past week, you've probably heard about a little sale happening now called Amazon Prime Day. The online retail giant's annual Prime Day sale, taking place Monday and Tuesday, features price cuts on 2 million products including Amazon tech (like Ring doorbells and Echo devices), phones, laptops, tablets, headphones, fitness gear, kitchenware, board games and more. But there's a catch: You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of all of these deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year, or $13 a month. If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the price drops to about $6 a month. For the price, you get a number of benefits, including free overnight shipping, access to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, discounts on Alexa products and at Whole Foods, and unlimited photo storage. If you also sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get even more cash-back rewards at Amazon and Whole Foods.

Another option: Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, which lets you take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can cancel before it ends to avoid any charges.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Here's what to do to sign up for a Prime free trial and account:

1. Go to amazon.com/amazonprime.

2. Click Try Prime in the orange box.

3. If you already have an Amazon account, sign in. if you don't, click Create your Amazon account, and enter your name, email and a password. Amazon will send you an email asking to verify your address with a one-time password.

4. Select a payment method (credit, debit, gift card or whatever it is you're using) and add your information. Click Continue.

That's it! You're now a Prime subscriber.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

If you want to cancel your Amazon Prime membership (either before or after your free trial ends), sign in to your Amazon account and click the Account drop-down. Select Prime Membership. Click Update, cancel and more under the Membership heading, followed by End membership. Or you can visit this support page and click the End Membership button to jump straight to the right page. (Check out our full guide to cancelling your Prime subscription and closing your account, and if you might be eligible for a refund.)

