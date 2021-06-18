Prime Day 2021: 12 big deals available now, plus new Echo and Fire TV price cuts just announced

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on Monday, but some great deals are available now and many sales will start to hit this weekend. The latest Amazon Prime Day press release just detailed a ton of new price drops, including some specific brands and upcoming prices. The ones that caught our eye (pulled directly from the release, with some consolidation):

Save on select HP products.

Save on select laptops, desktops and monitors from brands like Acer, Asus and LG.

Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands.

Save 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.



Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro and a 3rd-gen Echo Dot.

Save 30% on select smart home devices from TP Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania and more.



Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($25).

Save up to 70% on Echo devices including the second-gen Echo Show 8 ($95) and Echo Auto ($15).

Save up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($80) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($70).

Save up to 40% on Ring devices including the Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($45) and Ring Alarm five-piece kit ($120).

Save up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($80) and Kindle Kids Edition ($65).

Save over 40% off Blink devices including the Blink Mini ($20); 35% off Eero devices, including the Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181); and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($70).

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit.



Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders and up to 40% on kitchen products from AmazonBasics.



Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select Bosch tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select Black & Decker tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select Dewalt tools.

Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from AmazonBasics and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear.

That list includes some Amazon favorites -- Fire TV streamers, Kindles, Fire tablets and Echo speakers -- dropping down to match or beat their lowest prices on record. To that end, we're highlighting some of our favorites below, starting with discounts available now, and followed by some of the most notable deals coming soon, which Amazon has now confirmed.

Also of note: Some deals will start early (Friday, June 18 at noon PT/3 p.m. ET) via Alexa. Just ask any Alexa device (including the app) to give you the latest Prime Day deals.

This list isn't comprehensive, and we'll be constantly updating it in the days ahead.

Prime Day deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET You can snag Amazon's best video streamer at half price (returning to its Black Friday low). Just remember that $5 more gets you the Roku equivalent, which we like a bit more.

Brian Cooley/CNET With more and more Alexa-enabled products controlling your home, why wouldn't you want to have this same service in your car? Amazon's Echo Auto allows you to stream music from all the usual suspects, but also lets you unlock your front door and set your thermostat before you even walk in. It's a handy set of features to have, even if all you ever do is make sure the lights are on when you get home.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's true wireless earbuds got a big upgrade this year with better audio quality and proper noise cancellation. The biggest reason to get them now, however, is the huge discount on the usual price.

Chris Monroe/CNET It's a little bigger, a little louder, and just as much fun to use as the other Echo Show systems. Get Alexa with all the benefits of a screen at its cheapest price ever. Note, however, that the second-generation Echo Show 8 -- with a better camera -- will be just $5 more ($95 total) once Prime Day officially starts.

Amazon Amazon's idea of a wellness tracker is one with no display and a whole lot of smarts to help you reach your goals. It's a little unusual, and requires putting a lot of faith in Amazon keeping your health data safe, but at this discount it's a great opportunity to see if this is more effective for you than the other options available today.

Lori Grunin/CNET Amazon is in the early stages of building out its cloud gaming service Luna, and this controller is all you'll need to play some of your favorite PC games on just about any screen in your life. It's a cool idea, and if you take advantage of this Prime Day deal you can try it out for way cheaper than usual.

David Carnoy/CNET Why bother with a carrying case for glasses and headphones when you can have one thing to do both? Amazon Echo Frames give you music and Alexa wherever you are, by embedding special speakers right into the frames of these glasses. It's a clever combination, and thanks to Prime Day they're now available at a significant discount.

Insignia You can always expect a TV or 10 to go on sale during Prime Day, but Insignia's models with the Fire TV tech baked right in have been super popular, so it makes sense these would be some of the first things to go on sale. These sets are already incredibly inexpensive, but for $100 you could easily grab one even as a backup.

Blue Microphones Whether you want to up your Zoom game or you've decided to try your hand at podcasting, Blue microphones are where it's at. The setup is simple, the sound quality is great and every one of these microphones is aesthetically pleasing. Blue's Snowball series has been around for a long time, and with good reason. And now, you can get one on the cheap with this early deal.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Make anything in your house a little bit smarter by turning it on and off with an app on your phone or through Alexa. Amazon's Smart Plug is smaller than most, dead simple to use, and this Prime Day deal makes it one of the lowest prices this little plug has ever been available at.

Roborock All robot vacuums are not created equal, but this Roborock is certainly priced like one of the ones that don't behave exactly as they should, thanks to Prime Day. Clip the on-screen coupon to get the price from $380 to $360.

Walmart Good blenders tend to be a little on the expensive side, but Ninja is making its larger system available at a 30% discount so you can get to having some real fun in the kitchen.

Bose Not everyone wants fully wireless earbuds, and thankfully Bose is here with a deal so you can save cash and not accidentally drop an earbud in the pool.

Potential deals worth watching

There's no guarantee these will go on sale, but we're keeping an eye on them and will let you know if they drop below their previously recorded low price.

Amazon Good office chairs are expensive, so it's important to find a good deal on one when you can. Amazon's high back office chair is already fairly inexpensive as a part of the Basics product line, but there are frequently sale prices during big events for this particular chair. Keep an eye out, and you could snag a new office chair for way less than usual.

Chris Monroe/CNET You don't always need great music quality in your smart speaker, sometimes you just need to speak and be heard without a problem. Amazon's Echo Flex is perfect for spaces where you don't need the full experience, and while the standard price tag is pretty great we've seen this little speaker for as cheap as $10 on sales days before. Read our Amazon Echo Flex review.

Amazon A good shredder doesn't have to break the bank, and Amazon offers a great one for not a ton of cash. And because Prime Day is coming, there's a good chance many of the AmazonBasics products will see a price cut. So if you're looking for a decent shredder to have around for just about any reason, you might as well make sure you're getting one that is worthwhile.

Amazon Having two monitors is great, but having those monitors at the correct eye level is incredibly important. Being able to adjust your monitor height is fantastic, but it can often be pretty expensive. A great way to improve your office is a set of adjustable monitor arms, and Prime Day might offer a way to do so without breaking the bank.

Amazon There are a lot of reasons to want a little photo studio in your house. Whether you're a small business selling on Etsy trying to increase your professional appearance or someone trying to get better prices selling used things on Facebook Marketplace, a good background makes a massive difference. Foldable photo studios collapse down when not in use, so you're saving both space and cash by picking one up on Prime Day.

James Martin/CNET Smart lighting is not a new concept, but making it kid-friendly is something Amazon nailed with the Echo Glow. You can pair this to any Echo device and gain the ability to attach fun visuals for timers and notifications. And alongside every other Amazon Echo gadget, you can bet there will be some deals on this come Prime Day.