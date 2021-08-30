Philips Hue lamps, light strips, and bulbs get rare discounts in mix-and-match sale

Deal Savings Price







Philips Hue has changed the game when it comes to lighting our homes, making it easy to incorporate colorful, ambient smart lighting in your entertainment room, outdoor areas, or anywhere else that you hang out and relax. Its premium products come with premium price tags, but right now, that lets you mix-and-match three products for a 15% discount at checkout. Considering some of these products are rarely discounted at all, this is an awesome chance to stock up on snazzy lighting for the fall.

Not everything is included in the mix-and-match promotion, unfortunately, but there's still some nice stuff to choose from, including the for $68 and the for $21.25. The is available for $68, while the is down to $85. Keep in mind that in order to see these prices, you need to add three eligible items to your cart, and you'll see the 15% discount applied automatically at checkout. Meanwhile, Philips Hue is also offering for $100, a $35 savings. All of these products are currently full price on Amazon, so don't count on being able to find any of these products on sale for less after the promotion period ends. The "Summer of Hue" sale ends Sept. 12.

Philips Hue Philips Hue's White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs are a great entry point if you're new to smart lighting and want to try it out in your home. These smart bulbs are Bluetooth-enabled and controlled via your voice (when paired with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant) or via an app on your phone. As someone who owns Philips Hue smart bulbs, the convenience of being able to voice-activate your lights as soon as you walk into your home or dim them without having to get up from the couch can't be overstated. They're one of those products that, once you get used to having them, it's hard to imagine going back to normal light bulbs.

Colin West McDonald/CNET The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Base gives you 80 inches of Bluetooth-enabled lights that can be shaped, cut, and bent to fit anywhere you want to put them, whether that's behind your TV or on some shelves. If you need more than 80 inches or already own the Lightstrip Plus Base, you can get the 40-inch extension strip for just $21.25 as part of the sale.

Philips Hue The Hue Go Portable Light makes a nice table centerpiece or lamp, and it's on sale for $68. It features both white and color ambient light, Bluetooth control via an app or your voice, and a light, portable size that makes it easy to move from room to room. It has different lighting effects based on the mood you're going for -- Cozy Candle, Meditation, Enchanted Forest, to name a few -- and you can also program it with a Wake Up routine if you want to use it as a bedside lamp that'll wake you up gradually and naturally.