Philips Hue Isn't Cheap, but It's the Best -- Here Are Our Top Picks of 2022

Philips Hue is one of the leading smart lighting brands, with a huge collection of fixtures and accessories. It is also one of the most expensive brands in the market. The bulbs are costlier than other HomeKit-compatible options like Nanoleaf, and the high-end sells for an eye-popping $215. With the added expense comes a large diversity of fixtures and a dependable system.

Philips Hue gradient fixtures like the , and TV Gradient Strip glow multiple colors at a time and produce indirect light along walls and ceilings. All fixtures can sync along with Spotify music right through the app or video content using the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

The latest Festavia string lights take advantage of the Hue app's visual effects including a new one called Sparkle. Users can create custom scenes for each room and zone in their home as well as set them as Dynamic scenes which cycle through the set colors.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see my favorite Philips Hue light fixtures and accessories of 2022.