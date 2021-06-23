Our favorite Prime Day 2021 deals still available: AirPods Pro, Roku, Chromebooks and more still on sale

Deal Savings Price

















































Prime Day is over -- for the most part. As expected, the vast majority of Prime Day deals expired at midnight PT, right as the big sale ended. But we just double-checked the list of our favorite deals and found nine that are still available at the Prime Day price, or just a few bucks more -- they are all now grouped at the top. That includes the AirPods Pro, Roku Express 4K Plus and a solid Samsung Chromebook.

It's also worth noting that Walmart's Deals for Days sale continues throughout Wednesday. (In fact, we're linking to Walmart for the AirPods Pro deal, since they now appear to be out of stock at Amazon.) If you're interested in these procrastinator deals, grab them fast -- they could disappear at any moment.

Amazon Prime Day: The best deals still available

This isn't the best price we've ever seen on AirPods Pro -- that was about $170. But at $190, it's an easy recommendation for anyone who's been holding out for Apple's noise-canceling true-wireless headphones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The only thing better than owning one of the best streaming boxes you can buy today is not paying full price for it. This 25% price drop is a great opportunity to outfit more than one TV in your home with a smarter screen and more shows to watch.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung makes a solid two-in-one Chromebook with a stylus and access to a huge volume of Android apps. And best of all, you can get this today for one of the best prices it's ever been at.

Chris Monroe/CNET This was $70 during Prime Day. Now, it's creeped up to $80 -- but that's still $50 less than the second-gen Echo Show 8, which has a better camera.

Ry Crist/CNET This was selling for $181 during Prime Day. It's jumped to $195, but that's still a nice discount from its full price. This Wi-Fi 6 three-pack includes two extenders along with the router and a built-in Zigbee hub. Read our Eero 6 review.

Blue Microphones Whether you want to up your Zoom game or you've decided to try your hand at podcasting, Blue microphones are where it's at. The setup is simple, the sound quality is great and every one of these microphones is aesthetically pleasing. Blue's Snowball series has been around for a long time, and with good reason. And now, you can get one on the cheap with this early deal.

Insignia You can always expect a TV or 10 to go on sale during Prime Day, but Insignia's models with the Fire TV tech baked right in have been popular, so it makes sense these would be some of the first things to go on sale. These sets are already incredibly inexpensive, but for $110 -- $10 over its Prime Day low -- you could easily grab one even as a backup.

Roborock All robot vacuums are not created equal, but this Roborock is certainly priced like one of the ones that don't behave exactly as they should, thanks to Prime Day.

Lori Grunin/CNET Amazon is in the early stages of building out its cloud gaming service Luna, and this controller is all you'll need to play some of your favorite PC games on just about any screen in your life. It's a cool idea, and if you take advantage of this deal -- $6 over its Prime Day low -- you can try it out for cheaper than usual.

Expired or out of stock deals

Amazon This deal's a stunner: The Ring Video Doorbell Wired -- which we already liked at $60 -- is now down to $45, and Amazon is throwing in a free last-gen Echo Dot speaker to boot. Yes, you'll want to make sure you're comfortable with Ring's evolving relationship with local law enforcement before you buy one. But if you're in the market, this is an amazing sale.

David Carnoy/CNET Want the best overall full-size noise-canceling headphones? The latest, greatest Sony model is now on sale at its lowest price ever, a full $30 less than the previous best price we've seen. Read our review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Chris Monroe/CNET The latest version of the Echo Dot returned to its all-time low of $25. But to sweeten the deal, Amazon is throwing in a free color smart bulb from Sengled.

These are the latest, greatest Bose full-size noise-canceling headphones, and this is far and away the lowest price we've ever seen them. See our Bose 700 review.

Normally $90, Amazon's Fire HD 8 is down to its lowest price to date at $45. The 8-inch tablet was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as an iPad display. The HD 8 Plus (on sale for $65) adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Why do you need a dedicated Kindle when your big-screen phone has the Kindle app? A few reasons. The e-ink screen is easy on the eyes, whether you're in the sun or in bed (where the gentle self-illumination is always welcome). The battery lasts for weeks, not hours. And it's waterproof, too. The fact that the Paperwhite (a CNET Editors' Choice) is at its lowest price ever just seals the deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET We generally prefer the Roku (see below), but it's tough to say no to Amazon's 4K streamer when it's 50% off. (The built-in support for VPNs doesn't hurt, either.)

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's true wireless earbuds got a big upgrade this year with better audio quality and proper noise cancellation. The biggest reason to get them now, however, is the huge discount on the usual price.

This isn't the lowest price ever for this router, but it's a pretty great price for upgrading your home to a Wi-Fi 6 system that will last for quite some time.

Cuisinart Grills don't usually go on sale this time of year, so this is definitely one to snap up if you're in need of a very handy, very portable grill. The Venture has 9,000 BTUs of power and a serviceable 154-square-inch grilling space. There's even a wooden lid that doubles as a cutting board. It'll hook up to any standard propane tank, including those small 1-pound Coleman canisters you can find at any hardware store. The whole unit weighs just 25 pounds, making it extremely portable when compared with other small grills on the market.

David Carnoy/CNET Why bother with a carrying case for glasses and headphones when you can have one thing to do both? Amazon Echo Frames give you music and Alexa wherever you are, by embedding special speakers right in the frames of these glasses. It's a clever combination, and thanks to Prime Day these smart glasses are now available at a significant discount.

Brian Cooley/CNET With more and more Alexa-enabled products controlling your home, why wouldn't you want to have this same service in your car? Amazon's Echo Auto allows you to stream music from all the usual suspects, but also lets you unlock your front door and set your thermostat before you even walk in. It's a handy set of features to have, even if all you ever do is make sure the lights are on when you get home.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET This is about the lowest price we've ever seen for the current version of the Apple Watch. That deep price cut only applies to the 40mm Product Red version, but the 44mm size is $80 off, which is still a very good price.

Nespresso The Nespresso Vertuo Next is quite possibly the easiest way to get your morning coffee, and it's marked down by $94 right now for Prime Day. The sleek capsule coffee maker does both coffee and espresso, and the bundle comes with 30 pods to get you off and running. For $21 more you can add the milk frother and play barista at home. (Note: It appears the milk frother model has sold out for now, but as with lots of things on Prime Day, availability can fluctuate often so keep checking back.)

Walmart Good blenders tend to be a little on the expensive side, but Ninja is making its larger system available at a 30% discount so you can get to having some real fun in the kitchen.