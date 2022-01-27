One of our favorite smart garage door openers is on sale for one of its best prices again

Chamberlain

From light bulbs to thermostats and even power strips, more and more home appliances are getting "smart" every day. So why stop at just your house? With the , you'll never have to worry about whether you remembered to shut your garage door again. This smart garage device would typically cost you $30, but right now at Amazon you can grab it for $10 off, which is only a few dollars more than its lowest price ever. This isn't a daily deal and there's no expiration listed, so the offer could vanish at any point.

Like most smart devices, the MyQ smart garage control allows you to open your garage door from anywhere with your smart phone through a companion app. It's also compatible with Google Assistant, though not Amazon Alexa, so you can control it with the sound of your voice through Google smart home hubs and speakers. It allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, get notifications about any activity while you're away and grant access to up to three guests.

And if you're a frequent online shopper, you can use it to sign up for Amazon's Key service, which gives delivery drivers one-time access to your garage to leave your packages inside, where they'll be safe from porch pirates.

Read more: Best smart garage door controllers in 2022