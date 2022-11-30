Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
New Alexa Feature Allows Kids to Create Animated Bedtime Stories

Echo Show users can tap into the power of AI to tell DIY tales.

Kourtnee Jackson
child gazes at Amazon Echo Show device using Alexa create a story feature
Kids can ask Alexa to guide them through making short stories. 
Amazon launched "Create with Alexa" on Tuesday, an AI-powered feature that enables kids to compose stories with animation and music. Available on Echo Show devices in the US, the tool invokes Alexa to guide children through selecting characters, themes, color schemes and music. The process results in a "five- to 10-line story, told across five unique scenes that are complete with sound and visual effects," the company said in a news release.

Your child can simply say, "Alexa, make a story" to start, and AI begins to generate the story, landscape and sound. Alexa is described as a co-creator, and kids are walked through the process of choosing a theme such as "enchanted forest" and picking character types and names. They can also select adjectives and facial expressions, and the final story will play out. Parents and kids can then save their stories to a gallery for future playback. 

According to Amazon, the story will switch up each time, even if a child enters the same details from previous stories. The company is also working on the ability to share stories with friends and family. In an effort to protect privacy, the "Create with Alexa" tool requires parental consent to be enabled on devices.