Monday's top deals: $1 Google Photos alternative, $20 smart scale, $80 robot vac and more

I'm back from vacation! Did you miss me? Or was it more a case of, "Wait, you were gone?" 😂

There's a lot happening right now, what with Apple's WWDC later today, Prime Day coming in two weeks and stores like Walmart and Target ramping up their competing sales.

In the meantime, this morning revealed a lot of mighty compelling deals. Take a look:

iDrive If you're a Google Photos user, you know that Google no longer offers free, unlimited storage (unless you're a Google Pixel owner). Need more than the measly 15GB that's included for free now? You can get a Google One plan starting at $20 annually, but that nets you only 100GB. Consider iDrive Photos instead. It's just $1 for the first year and $9.95 per year after that. And it includes unlimited space for your photos and videos. The iDrive app is available for both Android and iOS.

Read more: 6 of the best photo storage options for 2021

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment At least three of the movies in this collection are pure Spidey gold: Homecoming, Far From Home and Into the Spider-Verse. I'm not sure about Venom because I haven't seen it. But even if you're interested in just those three, $6 per movie is a steal -- especially considering you get both Blu-ray and digital copies of each. They're not 4K versions, if that matters to you, but you do get all the legendary Steelbook extras on the Blu-rays. Worth nothing: Amazon has it for the same price, but it's out of stock until June 16 -- which cuts it pretty close if this is a Father's Day gift.

Dser Amazon seller: DEPUS Direct Price: $80 with promo code 6IPD84S5 This is about as basic as robo-vacs get, but it's also one of the lowest prices I've ever seen. The 22T isn't laser-guided, so it'll just bounce around your floors until it needs to return to its charger (which it'll do automatically). If you want to keep it out of certain rooms, you'll need to put down a strip of magnetic tape, which is included with the vacuum. You can't even control it by app; it relies on a handheld remote. But if you just have, say, an apartment or small home to clean, this sucker will do the job without complaint. And that's the goal, right?

Eufy Why buy a "dumb" bathroom scale when you can get a smart one for the same price? Eufy's C1 measures not only your weight, but also things like body fat, BMI and muscle mass. (How accurately it does all that is discussion for another day, but even if the metrics aren't perfect, you can at least track how they progress over time.) This isn't just a single-user product, either: It supports up to 16 individual profiles. Icing on the cake is Eufy's 15-month warranty. At $20, this ties the lowest price on record and, if you ask me, makes it a no-brainer buy.

OK, cheeps, that wraps up the Monday roundup. See anything you like?

