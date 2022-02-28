Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential Is Just $25 (save 50%)

Lenovo

If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the earlier version. A few years ago, the brand released a simpler version of the smart clock with only the essential features. Right now that very Smart Clock Essential is down to an all-time low of $25 at Best Buy (the previous low was $35).

A full-on smart display is probably too much as a nightstand alarm clock, but Lenovo's Smart Clock was engineered to be a bedside companion: The 4-inch color display delivers the basics (time, weather), and the unit doubles as a fairly capable Google Assistant and solid Bluetooth speaker, too.

CNET's Andrew Gebhart reviewed the Smart Clock Essential -- he dug the simple interface and responsive mics and praised the sound quality, too. On the downside, the digital clock face still casts a faint glow even on its lowest setting and the controls are not as intuitive as they could be.

But for $25, these may be concessions you can stomach.