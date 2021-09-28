Live: Amazon launch event: Live coverage R. Kelly convicted Biden gets COVID-19 booster dose Squid Game may be Netflix's biggest show Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Lenovo's nifty Google-powered Smart Clock is now just $35

This winning bedside companion is back at an attractive price.

lenovo-clock0
Vanessa Salas/CNET

A full-on smart display is overkill as a nightstand alarm clock replacement for most people. But that's why Lenovo's Smart Clock is great option: The 4-inch color display gives the basics (time, weather), and the unit doubles as a fairly capable Google Assistant and Bluetooth speaker, too. There's no camera, which makes a lot of folks more comfortable bringing it into the bedroom. And right now, the Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale at Best Buy for $35. That's the lowest price we've seen for this model.

See it at Best Buy

Yes, there's a second-generation Smart Clock that includes a wireless charging pad. But that will cost you $90. This model, meanwhile, still gets you a USB port in the back, so you can connect your phone directly (or bring your own wireless charging plate for good measure). And at $35, that's just $5 more than the step-down Smart Clock Essential -- with a black and white screen -- is selling at Best Buy today.

Read more: Best alarm clock of 2021

Still on the fence? Read our review of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential -- but note that we evaluated it at the original $80 price.