Lenovo's new Smart Clock 2 adds a wireless charger to your nightstand clock

Lenovo

Lenovo's night table clock is getting an update. On Monday the computer giant announced a new Lenovo Smart Clock 2, an update to its bedside accessory. An update to its original Smart Clock, the new device features a similar design with a 4-inch touchscreen that has the Google Assistant and Google Photos baked in.

As with the prior Smart Clock, there is no front-facing camera while a physical mute switch can be located around the back for extra privacy. A 1.5-inch 3W front-firing speaker is also present for playing back music or listening to responses from the Google Assistant.

Lenovo

New, at least in the US, is that the Smart Clock 2 will be sold as part of a $90 bundle that features a wireless charging dock for recharging devices. A USB-A port and 31 lumens nightlight can also be found on the dock, which can wirelessly recharge devices at 5W, 7.5W or 10W speeds.

The new clock will be available in September in "Shadow Black, Heather Grey and Abyss Blue."