Ikea Launches Vindstryka Air Quality Monitor to Tackle Indoor Pollution

Swedish for "wind force," Vindstryka will be available in April.

Dan Avery
Ikea Vindstyrka air quality sensor
Ikea's Vindstyrka air quality sensor hits stores in April.
Ikea is readying an air quality sensor that can detect particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers, as well as gaseous pollutants and changes in temperature and humidity.

Vindstryka, Swedish for "wind force," will be available in April 2023 and will be compatible with Matter, the industry standard for smart home devices.

Henrik Telander, product owner at IKEA Sweden, said many people are conscious of pollution but often forget about indoor air quality.

"We take for granted that the air in our homes is clean, but small everyday activities like cooking or cleaning can contribute to poor air quality just as much as industry or traffic," Telander said in a statement Tuesday.

When connected to Ikea's Dirigera smart home hub, Vindstryka can send readings to users' phones and enable the company's Starkvind air purifier to increase its fan speed to remove particulates.

Pricing for Vindstyrka hasn't been announced yet.  

