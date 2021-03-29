Huge Amazon sale expands to include new Echo Show 10 (save $40), Fire HD 10 tablet (save $55)

In today's episode of Cheap Things Come to Those Who Wait, a newcomer: After a lengthy delay (it was announced back in September), the third-gen Amazon Echo Show 10 arrived last month. Its spotlight feature is a motorized base that pivots the screen and camera to follow you as you move around. Its price: $250.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Hope you decided to wait just a bit longer, because as of this morning, the . It's the latest evidence that All Amazon Gear Goes on Sale All the Time (TM).

In fact, this is just one item in a , which includes some significant discounts on Echo smart speakers, Echo Shows smart displays and Fire tablets.

Although these aren't the lowest prices on record -- those are usually reserved for Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales -- some of them are close. The Amazon Echo 5 smart display, for example, is on sale for $50, a hefty $40 off the regular price and only $5 above the all-time low.

Let's take a look at some highlights from the sale. (Worth noting: If you prefer an Amazon alternative, .)

Read more: When is Prime Day 2021?

David Carnoy/CNET This current-generation tablet features a 1080p display, 32GB of expandable storage, up to 12 hours of battery life and a USB-C connector. The front and rear cameras are still on the low-resolution side (2 megapixels), but certainly fine for the likes of Zoom calls. As always, you'll get the most from this (and any other) Amazon tablet if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. Read our Fire HD 10 tablet review to learn more. And take note: Other Fire tablet models are on sale as well, including the Fire 7 for $40 (save $10) and Fire HD 8 for $60 (save $30).

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the top model in Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup, a capable, versatile streamer with 4K HDR support and TV-control buttons on the remote, which also accepts voice commands, courtesy of Alexa. Assuming your TV is compatible, that means you can control power, volume and mute all from the same clicker. This bundle includes a free year of Food Network Kitchen, a $40 value. Note, however, that your subscription will renew at that price unless you cancel. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is a great little bedside companion, especially at this price. The Echo Show 5 packs in a 5.5-inch touchscreen, a decent speaker and all the usual Alexa smarts. There's also a camera (with privacy shutter) for making video calls. You could get a screen-less Echo Dot for a few bucks less (see below), but why? Read our Echo Show 5 review.

It's a straight-up larger version of the Echo Show 5 -- and that extra screen real estate makes this a better kitchen companion, as it's easier to follow along with recipe videos. CNET had already dubbed this "the best Alexa smart display, period," last year, and that was based on the $130 list price. At $75, it feels like a steal. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Amazon If all this hasn't proved the point just yet, never, ever pay full price for Amazon hardware. The Echo Dot smart speaker in particular seems like it's perennially on sale -- occasionally for as low as $30, but still a fine buy at $35. Read our Echo Dot (2020) review to learn more. Amusingly, the headline pretty much sums things up: "Wait for a sale."

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show 10: Alexa puts her spin on moving smart...

Enjoy 3 months of top-quality music streaming, free

Audio purists often bemoan the lower bit rates used by music streaming services, which don't deliver the same fidelity as lossless or "HD" streaming. If you're using Spotify's free option, for example, you're listening at around 160 kilobits per second -- not great.

Want to see how the other half lives? Or, rather, hear how the other half listens? For a limited time, you can get a , which streams in the lossless FLAC format (1.4Mbps).

Even if you're already a subscriber to, say, Spotify Premium or even Amazon Music HD (which streams at around 850Kbps), it would make for an interesting experiment to compare it with Deezer HiFi.

Try both with speakers, try both with headphones, see if you can detect any difference. Some listeners will be able to, some might not. But it won't cost you anything to test these audio waters.

After three months, however, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate ($15 a month) unless you cancel.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.