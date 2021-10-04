How to set up Ring's spooky Halloween chimes and quick replies

Ring

October is here and all things Halloween are on shelves and in apps. Ring is joining the fun with new Halloween-themed Quick Replies, decorative faceplates and chimes. Here's what you can do and how to set it up.

Quick Replies

With Ring's Quick Reply feature, you can select an automated response to greet your guest if you can't get to the door. Standard options include lines like, "We can't answer the door right now, but if you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now," and "Please leave the package outside. If you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now." There are four other regular replies to choose from.

For Halloween, Ring is adding:

"Tell us what brings you here... or we'll put a spell on you!"

"Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh]."

"Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom."

"Please leave the package (and any hocus pocus) outside."

With all Quick Replies, you can watch your visitor leave a message in Live View or in your event history if you're a Ring Protect subscriber.

To set up quick replies:

Open the Ring app.

Tap the three lines on the top left.

Tap Devices .

. Select the doorbell that you want to set up.

Tap the Smart Assistant tile below the doorbell image.

tile below the doorbell image. Tap Quick Replies .

. Tap the blue Enable Autoreply button on the bottom of the screen.

button on the bottom of the screen. Select your preferred default message from the list.

Set your message delay time from Right away to 20 seconds .

to . Tap Got It! to complete the setup.

Halloween chimes

For Halloween, you can choose from a new set of holiday chimes. Options include bats, ghosts, howl, scream, spooky organ tones, a creepy laugh, a screeching cat and a creaky door.

To change your Ring Chime Tone:

Open the Ring app.

Tap the three lines on the top left.

Tap Devices .

. Select the doorbell that you want to set up.

Tap the Audio Settings icon.

icon. Under Audio Settings, select Chime Tones .

. Select your preferred Chime Tone.

Select Save Changes.

Ring

Faceplates

If you're really in the Halloween spirit, you can put a holiday faceplate on your Ring doorbell.

A bat design and a spiderweb design are available for the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

For the Doorbell 3, 3 Plus and 4 the design options are Halloween pumpkins and autumn scene.

Faceplates for all models cost $15 on Ring's website.