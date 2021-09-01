Home Depot releases its own smart home app

Home Depot

Home Depot and other big-box home improvement retailers sell a variety of smart home appliances and accessories. Most come with their own app, but not every smart device has natural integration with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Now, Home Depot's Hubspace app aims to fill in the gaps.

Hubspace is currently compatible with Hampton Bay, Defiant, Commercial Electric and EcoSmart products sold at Home Depot. These products don't have their own individual apps, but are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Hubspace offers a place to tie them altogether and bridge them to the Google Home or Alexa apps.

Each product can be individually added to the Hubspace platform via a QR code included on the product packaging. That platform account can be connected to your assistant of choice. Hubspace enables app control for each of these devices, and connecting your Hubspace account to your assistant enables voice commands.

Within the Hubspace app, you can schedule lights, adjust brightness and color and control fan settings. You will need an internet or data connection to control devices via the app.

Compatible products for Hubspace at the time of this posting include light fixtures and strips, ceiling fans and smart plugs, and range from $8 to $180. Hubspace can be downloaded for free on iOS or Android devices.