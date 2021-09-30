Holiday gift guide 2021: Top picks from CNET editors, early bird edition

"Wait a minute," you're saying to yourself. "They're already pushing holiday shopping and Christmas stuff down our throats, and it's not even Halloween yet?" Yes, I hear you. But we're already hearing rumblings about empty warehouse shelves for the hottest toys and gifts this year, thanks to everything from chip shortages, supply chain constraints and a shortage of workers at docks and ports. So for those of you who are already on the hunt to stockpile some gifts, here's a first pass at some of our favorite options.

We'll update this list again soon, as we expect more new product announcements from the likes of Apple, Google and other big names. But in the meantime, keep reading for a selection of cool gift ideas, including smart devices, gaming systems and wireless earbuds.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET What was the toughest gift to find in 2020? The PS5. What's the toughest gift to find in 2021? Still the PS5. The king of the gaming consoles remains the toughest ticket to land, and with good reason: The PlayStation 5 is starting to rack up some solid exclusives (thank you, Deathloop), with 2022 looking to be even stronger, thanks to long-awaited sequels landing in the Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War series. We're doing our part to help you find a PS5 on any given day, but with shortages persisting for the foreseeable future, it's worth considering a new Xbox or Switch, too.

The iPhone 13 family The latest and greatest iPhones Patrick Holland/CNET More phone gift options: Best phones under $500 Yes, some of the iPhone 13 improvements are more subtle than others. But if you're buying for anyone with an iPhone 11 or older, the 2021 models are an excellent upgrade, with improved cameras, more durable screens and far better battery life than their predecessors. Most people will find the baseline model ($829 unlocked) to be more than enough phone, especially now that they finally -- finally! -- start at 128GB of storage, which will be more than enough for the average user. But the pair of iPhone Pro upgrades offer better camera options and -- with the $1,099 iPhone Pro Max -- a jumbo 6.7-inch screen. A smaller iPhone remains in the line with the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini (starting at $729 unlocked), too. If that's still too big of a plunge, the 2020 iPhone SE is available unlocked with 128GB of storage for a much more reasonable $450, and it's got a good old-fashioned Touch ID fingerprint scanner, too.

Dan Ackerman/CNET This update of the Nintendo Switch adds a bigger 7-inch OLED screen, a much better kickstand and ships with 64GB storage on board. It's not a must-have upgrade if you have the earlier Switch model, as the graphics and game catalog are identical. And you can still hook it up to the TV if you want to play on the big screen. But for anyone looking for the most family-friendly game system with a long list of exclusive games -- the Zelda, Mario, Metroid and Pokemon franchises can only be found here -- this is a great alternative to the PS5 and Xbox.

David Katzmaier/CNET More TV gift options: Best TV and streamer gifts for the holidays Our favorite current TV model pairs superb QLED image quality and built-in Roku smart TV streaming with a sub-$1,000 price (on the 55-inch size). Yes, you can get deeper blacks and better picture quality, but you'll be spending far more.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Why get an Xbox instead of a PS5? Two big reasons come to mind. First, you won't find the newest Halo game, Halo Infinite, anywhere except the Xbox. And secondly, if you pony up for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you'll get access to more than a hundred games -- including the aforementioned Halo Infinite, as well as dozens of EA titles -- to download as you please at no extra charge.

Sarah Tew/CNET More soundbar gift options: Best soundbars and home audio for the holidays Want the easiest upgrade for an older HDTV? Just plug in the $130 Roku Streambar, and you'll immediately add stronger audio and the best smart TV streaming system, with every app you can imagine. The remote included with this smart device will control your TV's power, too. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Scott Stein/CNET More VR options: Best VR headsets for 2021 The second Oculus Quest is an ideal sequel, taking everything about the promising original model and amping it up with a higher-resolution display, faster processor and more comfortable visor. Unlike PC or PS4 competitors, the Quest 2 is a self-contained VR system, with zero wires to encumber the fun. At $300 for the baseline model and $400 for the 256GB version, it's price competitive with the other big game consoles this year, too. The only thing we really don't like about this great tech gift is that it requires a Facebook login (the social media giant owns Oculus).

Scott Stein/CNET More tablet gift options: Best tablets for 2021 Updated for 2021, the baseline iPad is a great gift for anyone because it's a great Swiss army knife of a gadget: Use it for watching Netflix, playing games, browsing the web or -- with its fancy new Center Stage camera -- Zoom calls with the family that will automatically keep you in the frame. Add a keyboard, and it's a decent laptop replacement. Invest in an Apple Pencil, and it's a makeshift artist's canvas. Yes, serious artists or productivity mavens can step up to the iPad Pro, and those who want a more portable travel companion can grab a new iPad Mini, but both are far more expensive. In the meantime, the baseline iPad -- which now ships with a reasonable 64GB of storage -- remains the best bang for your buck, and a great upgrade option for anyone with a tablet from 2018 or earlier. Read our Apple iPad (2021) review.

Lego More gift options: Best gifts for kids Looking for a kid-friendly gift that doesn't induce screen fatigue or require batteries? This Lego jalopy includes a pullback motor and an engine block that pops out when it crashes. Other affordable options in this series include a dragster, racing truck and two different monster truck kits (Max-D and Grave Digger), some of which offer alternate construction options and combinations, too. Any of them are great for kids aged 7 and older, and unlike some Lego sets, they're very affordable.