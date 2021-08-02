Grab an Echo Show 5 smart screen for just $45

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Prime Day doesn't always have the best deals on Amazon gear. Case in point: The Echo Show 5 smart screen is currently marked down to $45 as part of today's discounts. That ties the lowest price I've ever seen.

Amazon also has the larger as long as you're okay with the refurbished model. That's not the lowest price on record, but it's $10 cheaper than most deals you see.

These Echo Shows pack in all the usual Alexa-powered voice goodness and add a 5.5- or 8-inch touchscreen. They also have front-facing cameras (with privacy shutter), so video calls with friends and family are a breeze.

The Show 5 might be better suited to your nightstand than to, say, a kitchen counter, though take note that some may find the display a little bright, even at its lowest setting. Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more. And here's the Echo Show 8 review as well.