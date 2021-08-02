Square snags Afterpay for $29B Simone Biles to compete again Olympic high jumpers share gold Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian sans de-aging Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 4th stimulus check update
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab an Echo Show 5 smart screen for just $45

This is one of the lowest prices on record.

,
echo-show-5-product-photos-5

The best deal on the Amazon Echo Show 5 right now doesn't come from Amazon.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Prime Day doesn't always have the best deals on Amazon gear. Case in point: The Echo Show 5 smart screen is currently marked down to $45 as part of today's discounts. That ties the lowest price I've ever seen.

See at Amazon

Amazon also has the larger Echo Auto for $20 as long as you're okay with the refurbished model. That's not the lowest price on record, but it's $10 cheaper than most deals you see. 

These Echo Shows pack in all the usual Alexa-powered voice goodness and add a 5.5- or 8-inch touchscreen. They also have front-facing cameras (with privacy shutter), so video calls with friends and family are a breeze.

The Show 5 might be better suited to your nightstand than to, say, a kitchen counter, though take note that some may find the display a little bright, even at its lowest setting. Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more. And here's the Echo Show 8 review as well. 

Now playing: Watch this: The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your...
8:39