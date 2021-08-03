Grab a Google Nest Hub at an all-time low $49 right now

Google's Nest Hub is one of our top-rated smart displays and it's never been cheaper than it is right now. If you scurry, you can get a -- an all-time-low price. It appears inventory may be limited but according to our back-of-the-napkin math, there should be at least a few hundred left at the time of this writing.

The smart display was originally launched as the Google Home Hub and originally sold for $149. It's been given and name change and some updates and now

CNET's Andrew Gebhard gave the Google Hub Nest a full review when it first came to market and again for the latest iteration late last year. He still loves that it's "responsive and works well in combination with Google Assistant, whether you ask for help on a recipe or check what's on your calendar. Pictures and videos look particularly crisp thanks to an ambient light sensor that adapts the screen brightness and warmth to match the room. Also, a control panel screen makes it easy to organize and control your smart home devices."

So you're aware, there's no camera so you can't use it for video calling the way you can an Amazon Echo Show 5. Read CNET's Google Home Hub review for more and snatch one up while it's at this all-time low.

