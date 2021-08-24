Grab a 1st-gen Google Nest Hub for $60 right now (save $30)

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google's Nest Hub is one of our top-rated smart displays and you can nab one on the cheap today with the first-gen . While it's not quite the all-time-low price, it's $30 off the normal price and a full $40 cheaper than the is going for.

The smart display was originally launched as the Google Home Hub and sold for $149. It's been given a name change and some updates and now . If you're wondering what the newer Hub does that this one doesn't, well, it's not a whole lot, but sleep sensing is the most prominent feature. You can read more about the second-gen Hub here and decide for yourself if it's worth the extra $40.

CNET's Andrew Gebhart gave the Google Hub Nest a full review when it first came to market and again late last year. He still loves that it's "responsive and works well in combination with Google Assistant, whether you ask for help on a recipe or check what's on your calendar. Pictures and videos look particularly crisp thanks to an ambient light sensor that adapts the screen brightness and warmth to match the room. Also, a control panel screen makes it easy to organize and control your smart home devices."

There's no camera, so you can't use it for video calling the way you can an Amazon Echo Show 5; but that might make it more suitable for your nightstand. Read CNET's Google Nest Hub review for more and snatch one up while it's $30 off.

Read more: The first 9 things you should do with your Google Home Hub

Now playing: Watch this: Google Home Hub taught me how to do my makeup

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.