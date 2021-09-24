Google's revealing new Nest, Travel, Maps and more updates in October

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google is getting ready to announce its next batch of devices, covering at least its Nest, Travel and Maps brands.

Info for an October press event lists those three, and as such we could see anything from new smart speakers or security devices to additions to how Google Maps and travel-booking sites like Google Flights work.

Even though we know Google will still be releasing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones sometime this year, it's notable that the phone brand is currently not included in the announcement for the event.

We're also still waiting on a release date for Android 12, which is currently available in public beta.

Meanwhile, Amazon prepares to hold its own September event on Tuesday, at which we expect Amazon to announce new devices from Ring that would likely compete against Google's Nest products.