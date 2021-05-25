Google starts rolling out Fuchsia OS to original Nest Hub, report says

James Martin/CNET

Google's Fuchsia OS has been in development for some time and now it appears to be heading onto some devices. First up: the first-generation Nest Hub.

According to 9to5Google, the search giant has started rolling out an update to the 2018 smart home device. The change will swap the device's existing Cast OS with Google's new Fuchsia software. The report notes that the update process will happen over the "coming months" and that there will be no immediate changes to the interface or experience for Nest Hub owners.

Unlike Android, Fuchsia was developed by Google and is not based on Linux. It can run Android apps, however, which should make any potential transition to this OS from Android or Chrome OS a bit easier.

Google previously described the Fuchsia project as an operating system for "modern phones and modern personal computers" suggesting that it envisioned it for more than just smart home or internet-of-things devices, at least at one point. Whether that is still the case remains to be seen.

Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.