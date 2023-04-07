Google Offers Upgrades as It Drops Support for Dropcam and Nest Secure

Google said Friday that it will end support for the Dropcam and Nest Secure security devices. Starting April 8, 2024, both devices will no longer function and will cease to work with the Nest app.

For those who own Dropcams or Nest Secure, Google did send offers to upgrade their devices. Nest Secure users are being offered a Self Setup System from ADT or $200 to use on the Google Store. Nest Aware subscribers with a Dropcam can get an indoor wired Nest Cam from Google for free, while nonsubscribers will receive a 50% discount off a new indoor wired Nest Cam.

Google also set the date of Sept. 29 for when the Works with Nest program will come to an end, something initially announced back in 2019. The program started in 2014 as a way for third-party smart home devices to connect to Nest. Once Sept. 29 rolls around, Google will provide a script editor that will allow users to continue creating home automation, and it is also working on replacement options for users.

This discontinuation of support for these products by Google is part of its efforts to unify its smart home products to work with Google Home and Google Assistant.