Google Nest Hub is only $40 today

Dale Smith/CNET

Smart home tech from Google is all about fading into the background and helping you out whenever you need it. By connecting to your Google account and being aware of who is in the room and when thanks to voice recognition, a Google Nest Hub (which was originally called the Home Hub) can show you when is the best time to leave the house and get to the office on time or just a cool recipe based on some of your recent searches. The speakers are pretty good, and the screen is amazing at matching the color and brightness level of the room it is in. And if you grab one from Best Buy today, you only have to pay $40. Available in chalk or charcoal colors, Google Nest Hub is a great way to expand the capabilities of Google Assistant in your home.

That said, if you want much better audio quality, Verizon also has a on the recently discontinued Google Home Max speaker. These two deals combined will bring a lot of great sound and all of the smarts of google Assistant into your home. The only warning with both of these products is they're each first generation releases and have been around for a little while now, so it's not really clear how long Google will continue to support new features for either.

Still on the fence? Read our reviews of the first-gen Google Nest Hub and the Google Home Max.

Updated, 8:30 a.m. PT: Clarified that the "Google Home Hub" was the previous name of the product now known as Google Nest Hub.