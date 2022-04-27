Get Up to 34% Off Select Govee Smart Home Products

Smart meets sophisticated when Govee's smart home technology gets involved. including lighting fixtures, bulbs and air purifiers are on sale right now for up to 34% off at Amazon, making this a great time to see the light and invest in some upgrades for your smart home. These offers will expire tonight, April 27.

Govee is offering a selection of its color-changing LED bulbs, floor lamps and light bars, so you can create the customizable lightscape of your dreams. And you can breathe easier for more reasons than the savings, since two of its air purifying units are also currently being discounted in this one-day sale. You can shop the entire selection at Amazon, but to save you time, we've picked a few of our favorite deals to highlight for you. Check out the products below for Govee's best and brightest.

Govee This two-pack of smart LED light bulbs from Govee feature 54 dynamic preset scenes and 16 million color options you can customize easily with a toggle of the app or a voice command with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Pop them in your existing lamp or light fixture to customize your space and never be left in the dark again, even if your hands are full. You can preschedule scenes for certain days and times in the app, too.

Amazon The Govee DreamView P1 Light Bars with Camera can sync with your TV screen to enhance your entertainment experience. Simply point the included camera with built-in mic at your TV or computer and it will interpret the images on your screen and reflect it with the light bars, casting ambient light while gaming, streaming movies, shows and concerts or while hosting a karaoke night at home. The light bars feature 12 preset modes and 16 million colors, plus they will respond to voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. And with the app, you'll be able to access a timer function, DIY colors and more.

Govee This smart air purifier helps you breathe healthier air. The H13 True HEPA Filter removes smoke, lint, odors, airborne particles and more from the air in your home with its three-stage filtration system. It's also quiet, with noise levels as low as 24dB (quieter than a whisper) when in sleep mode. Even the display lights can be turned off while the air purifier is operating, making it a good option for sensitive sleepers. The Govee air purifier can connect through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth easily via the Govee Home App and it includes features like a PM2.5 sensor, auto mode, timers, variable fan speeds, sleep mode and more. You can even pair your air purifier with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT. This purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 240 CFM and can purify up to 527 square feet of space five times an hour, making this purifier suitable for large rooms.