Get a Pair of 2nd-Gen Echo Show 5 Devices for $90, Back to the Lowest Price We've Seen

Make mornings easy and convenient with a bedside smart display. The Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is the perfect addition to any nightstand or end table, even beating the Echo Dot if you're looking for an inexpensive Alexa speaker, according to this review by CNET's Dale Smith.The Echo Show 5 works as an alarm clock and can even simulate a sunrise with its refreshing Wake-up Lighting. Jump-start your day by viewing your calendar, the weather and news at a glance. And with Alexa, you can control all of these features with just your voice.

Right now, you can for just $90 at Amazon when you use coupon code SHOW52PK at checkout. This brings the price to just $45 each, matching Black Friday pricing and reaching the lowest price we've seen for this model once again.

You can also use the Echo Show 5 to make video calls and keep in contact with loved ones. It features a 2-megapixel camera and a microphone, both of which can be turned off when more privacy is wanted. The 5.5-inch display can even be used to watch your favorite TV shows and movies from top streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more.

This device also works as a smart speaker and is able to stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others. Plus, if you have other smart devices in your home, you can use this device to control compatible cameras, lights, speakers and more. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show 5, you can use it as a digital frame to put your photos on display.