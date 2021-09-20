Chris Monroe/CNET

If you're looking for an all-around home helper, one of our favorite smart displays just dropped to an all-time low price. That would be the first-gen Amazon Echo Show 8, which can be had for or , if you prefer to buy it there. That's 42% off the list price and $1 cheaper than we've ever seen it before today.

The 1,280x800-pixel display is bigger than your phone, which makes it great for watching YouTube cooking videos in the kitchen, and it includes a physical camera shutter for peace-of-mind privacy. In CNET's review of the Echo Show 8, David Priest called it Amazon's best model, period. It has since been updated to a with a better camera and a few other modest improvements, but it'll cost you more than double this price ($130).

If video calls are a priority, your friends and family don't need to own this exact Show; any of them will do. (In other words, an Echo Show 8 can call an Echo Show 5, a first-gen Echo Show can call an Echo Show 8, and so on.)

Can you ever have too many Echo devices in your house? Right now, I'm inclined to say no. But then again, the robot apocalypse hasn't happened yet.

Read more: Best smart displays of 2021