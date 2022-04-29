Get an Echo Dot for Just $1 When Signing Up for Amazon Music Unlimited

Smart speakers can be a big help to have around the house. They can tell you the weather, set timers and alarms to keep you on schedule and are great for streaming music completely hands-free. If you always have music playing throughout your house, then Amazon has got an offer you'll want to see. Right now, any new subscriber who signs up for a one month individual plan of Amazon Music Unlimited can get a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $1, saving you $24 compared to the original price. To get the discount, you must be a new Echo device customer, and purchase both the speaker and subscription on a single order.

The third-gen Echo Dot, which originally released in 2018, is no longer Amazon's most advanced smart speaker, but still offers many of the same features and functions as the newer fourth-gen Dot. You can use it to control other Alexa-enabled smart devices like lights or locks, set custom alarms and routines and stream music from tons of different services, including Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited, which starts at $10 a month for the individual plan (or $8 if you're a Prime member), is one of our favorite music streaming services for 2022. You get access to over 90 million, many of which you can stream in high-res lossless quality, as well as millions of podcasts episodes. You don't have to sit through any ads, and you can also download songs and albums so you can take them with you anywhere you go.

Don't need an Echo Dot? Amazon is also offering new subscribers 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible for a limited time.