Get a pair of smart Wi-Fi 3-way light switches for $13.69, a tie for the lowest price ever

Amazon

Often the easiest path to making a smart home is to install smart bulbs. But sometimes your fixtures use weird bulbs or are recessed and it's not easy to replace the bulbs. That's when you do an end run around the bulbs and install a smart switch instead. Gosund makes some excellent smart switches, and right now you can get a two-pack for the lowest price I've ever seen. Regularly $34, you can get the . That's less than $7 each. To get the deal, you'll need to click the coupon on the product page and apply promo code 60OFFSW6 at checkout.

All the usual caveats apply: This deal is while supplies last, and the coupon or code might not work if Amazon switches the seller (it should be Gosund). If all goes to plan, though, you should be able to take advantage of this price through April 30.

Even if you're not especially handy with electrical stuff, these switches are pretty easy to install -- I've done it myself and I can barely jump-start a car. Here's what you need to know: These are single-pole, three-way switches, which are designed for controlling lights from more than one location (like opposite sides of a room). Just use the breaker to kill power to the switch, remove the old switch and wire the new one in its place. Gosund includes step-by-step instructions to guide you through. A neutral wire is required, but almost all existing lighting setups will have one.

The switches connect directly to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, no hub required. Once installed, you can control the light via the Gosund mobile app as well as Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even schedule the light to turn on and off at a specific time or at sunrise and sunset.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.