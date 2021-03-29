Get a pair of smart light bulbs for less than $2 each

Gosund

The concept of a smart home can feel pretty abstract -- what's the real value of smart gadgets? -- but smart bulbs bring it all down to earth. Install a few smart bulbs and you can turn lights on and off by voice, app, using a schedule or based on a schedule (as in, "Turn on the living room light at sunset.") Getting started with Philips Hue lights requires investing in a hub, though. A cheaper option: Wi-Fi, hub-free lights like the ones offered by Gosund. And Gosund lights are remarkably cheap right now: You can get . That's less than $2 per bulb, the next best thing to free. To get the deal, click the coupon on the product page and apply promo code FXER6S5B at checkout.

Gosund's smart bulbs screw into standard A19 sockets (the kind used by most ordinary lamps and overhead lights) and output the equivalent of 75-watt incandescent bulbs. Using the Gosund mobile app, you can control the bulbs remotely or connect them to Alexa or Google Assistant to operate them via voice. You can schedule them to turn on and off a certain times of day or to toggle at sunset and sunrise. The bulbs support 16 million colors and you can choose from among eight scene modes as well. That's just scratching the surface -- you can also sync the bulbs to music as well.

The downside here is that if you already have some bulbs from a different brand (like Philips Hue, for example), you can't control them all using the same app. But as long as they all work with Alexa or Google Assistant, you can set up routines to turn them all on and off by voice with a single command. And did I mention that you can get two bulbs for less than $4?

