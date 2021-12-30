For today only, $15 scores you a Nest Mini and a smart plug

Lowe's

Whether you're looking to get into the smart home world or want to expand your current setup, you won't want to miss this deal at Lowe's. For a limited time, you can , which is $45 less than if you bought the two devices on their own. This happens to be for by itself and is actually $10 cheaper than it was during Black Friday.

The Nest Mini is a great smart speaker that brings Google Assistant to any space that you put it. You can ask Google for the weather, local news, create timers or alarms and so much more. It can also be used to control your smart home devices, like the included smart plug, so that you can remotely turn on and off devices of your choice. These can be set to run on a schedule, or you can trigger them with voice commands at any time.

"[If] you want Google Assistant powering your smart home at a great price, I'd fully recommend" it, Molly Price wrote in her review of the Nest Mini.

While the Nest Mini comes in both chalk (light gray) and charcoal (darker gray) colors, this bundle is only available with the chalk Nest Mini.

