Father's Day Deals at Amazon Bring Discounts to Echo, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and More

Amazon is never shy about offering promotions on its own devices and, ahead of Father's Day, the company is taking as much as 50% off its hardware -- you can get everything from Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers to security systems, streaming sticks and even Smart TVs with built-in Alexa. The sale offers some of the best prices before the big Prime Day July event. Keep in mind that these current deals are a limited-time offer, so peruse the best of the sale below and snap up any products Dad (or you) will love.
Amazon Echo Deals
The Amazon Echo Dot is still one of the best smart speakers money can buy, especially if you want to put a bunch of these devices around your home. With today's 44% discount, it's a great buy for anyone just getting started with Alexa or wanting to fill out their home with smart speakers.
More Amazon Echo deals:
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock: $40 (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: $35 (Save $25)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $25 (Save $15)
- Echo (4th Gen): $75 (Save $25)
Amazon Fire TV Deals
If you're looking for the most value from a streaming stick, you can't go wrong with the Fire TV Stick Lite. It offers HD streaming and comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote for easy navigation.
More Amazon Fire TV deals:
- Fire TV Stick: $25 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $45 (Save $10)
- Fire TV Cube: $70 (Save $50)
- Fire TV Recast: $155 (Save $75)
Amazon Fire Tablet Deals
Amazon is offering some steep discounts across its range of already inexpensive tablets, including this 44% price cut on the latest midsize model. With an 8-inch HD screen, the Fire HD 8 is a great portable entertainment device.
More Amazon Fire tablet deals:
- Fire 7 (2019): $40 (Save $10)
- Fire HD 8 Plus: $60 (Save $50)
- Fire HD 10: $100 (Save $50)
- Fire HD 10 Plus: $130 (Save $50)
- Fire 7 Kids: $50 (Save $50)
- Fire 7 Kids Pro: $50 (Save $50)
- Fire HD 8 Kids: $70 (Save $70)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $70 (Save $70)
- Fire HD 10 Kids: $140 (Save $60)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $140 (Save $60)
Amazon Kindle Deals
Amazon's entry-level Kindle doesn't have all of the features of the Paperwhite or Oasis models, but it's a fine e-reader for most folks, especially since it has a backlight. At $60, it's a great buy for any bookworm.
More Amazon Kindle deals:
- Kindle Kids: $65 (Save $45)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle: $91 (Save $49)
Amazon Smart Security Deals
Though it's not the fanciest model, the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell is still regarded by us as the best budget-friendly Ring Video Doorbell you can buy, and that's even more true at 15% off. It's a decent smart buzzer that has the basic features, though we did find the charging method for it to be annoying in our review.
More Amazon smart security deals:
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $52 (Save $13)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3: $170 (Save $30)
- Ring Floodlight Camera Plus: $165 (Save $35)
- Ring Alarm (2nd Gen): $150 (Save $50)
- Up to $130 off Blink outdoor cameras and video doorbells
Amazon Smart Home Deals
Amazon's recently released Smart thermostat was quick to take the title of CNET's best overall smart thermostat. Though it's not the most technically advanced, it's easy to use, well designed and integrates seamlessly with Alexa. It's 20% off right now, too.
More Amazon smart home deals:
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: $56 (Save $13)
Amazon Smart TV Deals
If you're due for a TV upgrade, why not go for a model that has all of Amazon's Fire TV smarts built right in and save the cash you would have otherwise spent on a streaming stick? Insignia's F30 Series are discounted right now, with up to $150 off the larger sizes and the smaller 43-inch model down to just $230. You'll have to clip the on-page coupons to see the savings at checkout.