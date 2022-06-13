We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Father's Day Deals at Amazon Bring Discounts to Echo, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and More

You could get up to 50% off these discounted Amazon devices, which make great gifts for Dad (or yourself).

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
3 min read
Amazon is never shy about offering promotions on its own devices and, ahead of Father's Day, the company is taking as much as 50% off its hardware -- you can get everything from Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers to security systems, streaming sticks and even Smart TVs with built-in Alexa. The sale offers some of the best prices before the big Prime Day July event. Keep in mind that these current deals are a limited-time offer, so peruse the best of the sale below and snap up any products Dad (or you) will love. 

Amazon Echo Deals
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): $28

Save $22

The Amazon Echo Dot is still one of the best smart speakers money can buy, especially if you want to put a bunch of these devices around your home. With today's 44% discount, it's a great buy for anyone just getting started with Alexa or wanting to fill out their home with smart speakers. 

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

 

$28 at Amazon

More Amazon Echo deals:

Amazon Fire TV Deals
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20

Save $10

If you're looking for the most value from a streaming stick, you can't go wrong with the Fire TV Stick Lite. It offers HD streaming and comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote for easy navigation. 

$20 at Amazon

More Amazon Fire TV deals:

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals
David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50

Save $40

Amazon is offering some steep discounts across its range of already inexpensive tablets, including this 44% price cut on the latest midsize model. With an 8-inch HD screen, the Fire HD 8 is a great portable entertainment device.

$50 at Amazon

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Amazon Kindle Deals
David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon Kindle: $60

Save $30

Amazon's entry-level Kindle doesn't have all of the features of the Paperwhite or Oasis models, but it's a fine e-reader for most folks, especially since it has a backlight. At $60, it's a great buy for any bookworm.

Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

 

$60 at Amazon

More Amazon Kindle deals:

Amazon Smart Security Deals
Megan Wollerton/CNET

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): $85

Save $15

Though it's not the fanciest model, the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell is still regarded by us as the best budget-friendly Ring Video Doorbell you can buy, and that's even more true at 15% off. It's a decent smart buzzer that has the basic features, though we did find the charging method for it to be annoying in our review.

$85 at Amazon

More Amazon smart security deals:

Amazon Smart Home Deals
Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat: $48

Save $12

Amazon's recently released Smart thermostat was quick to take the title of CNET's best overall smart thermostat. Though it's not the most technically advanced, it's easy to use, well designed and integrates seamlessly with Alexa. It's 20% off right now, too.

$48 at Amazon

More Amazon smart home deals:

Amazon Smart TV Deals
Insignia

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV: $230

Save $70

If you're due for a TV upgrade, why not go for a model that has all of Amazon's Fire TV smarts built right in and save the cash you would have otherwise spent on a streaming stick? Insignia's F30 Series are discounted right now, with up to $150 off the larger sizes and the smaller 43-inch model down to just $230. You'll have to clip the on-page coupons to see the savings at checkout. 

$230 at Amazon