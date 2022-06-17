Last Minute Father's Day Deals at Amazon: Save On Echo, Fire Tablets and More

If you're still seeking a last-minute gift for Father's Day, Amazon has you covered. The company is never shy about offering promotions on its own devices, and just in time for Father's Day, the company is -- you can get everything from Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers to security systems, streaming sticks and more. The sale offers some of the best prices before the big Prime Day July event. Keep in mind that these current deals are a limited-time offer, so peruse the best of the sale below and snap up any products Dad (or you) will love.

Amazon Echo Deals

Chris Monroe/CNET The Amazon Echo Dot is still one of the best smart speakers money can buy, especially if you want to put a bunch of these devices around your home. With today's 44% discount, it's a great buy for anyone just getting started with Alexa or wanting to fill out their home with smart speakers. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

More Amazon Echo deals:

Amazon Fire TV Deals

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for the most value from a streaming stick, you can't go wrong with the Fire TV Stick Lite. It offers HD streaming and comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote for easy navigation.

More Amazon Fire TV deals:

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon is offering some steep discounts across its range of already inexpensive tablets, including this 44% price cut on the latest midsize model. With an 8-inch HD screen, the Fire HD 8 is a great portable entertainment device.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Amazon Kindle Deals

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's entry-level Kindle doesn't have all of the features of the Paperwhite or Oasis models, but it's a fine e-reader for most folks, especially since it has a backlight. At $60, it's a great buy for any bookworm. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

More Amazon Kindle deals:

Amazon Smart Security Deals

Megan Wollerton/CNET Though it's not the fanciest model, the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell is still regarded by us as the best budget-friendly Ring Video Doorbell you can buy, and that's even more true at 15% off. It's a decent smart buzzer that has the basic features, though we did find the charging method for it to be annoying in our review.

More Amazon smart security deals:

Amazon Smart Home Deals

Amazon Amazon's recently released Smart thermostat was quick to take the title of CNET's best overall smart thermostat. Though it's not the most technically advanced, it's easy to use, well designed and integrates seamlessly with Alexa. It's 20% off right now, too.

More Amazon smart home deals: