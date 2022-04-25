Our Favorite Amazon Smart Display Is 45% Off. Grab the Echo Show 8 for Just $60 Today

Chris Monroe/CNET

Looking for a better way to stay connected with friends and family across the country? Smart displays, like the Amazon Echo Show 8, make it easier than ever before, offering tons of useful features and functions. There's a huge selection of them on the market, but if you're looking for an affordable, entry-level option right now, Amazon has the Echo Show 8, one of our absolute favorite smart displays for 2022, available for just $60 -- that's down $50 from its original price at a discount of 45%.

While the Echo Show 8 is no longer the newest model on the market, it still boasts plenty of impressive specs. In fact, when it was first released, CNET's David Priest called it the "best Alexa smart display, period." It features a 2MP camera and an 8-inch HD display, so you can easily use it for video calls through Skype or Zoom. It's also equipped with a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa, so you can use it as a hands-free hub to control other smart devices in your home, or check the weather, stream music, set a timer and more using only the sound of your voice. And when you're not using it, the Echo Show 8 doubles as a sleek digital photo frame, using pictures directly from Facebook, or uploaded to your Amazon Photos account.