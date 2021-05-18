Echo Dot deal: Just 99 cents when you subscribe to Amazon Music

Ry Crist/CNET

Here's proof positive that Amazon is willing to practically give away Echo Dot smart speakers. The company just resurrected a popular deal from last year: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get an The latter costs $8 a month if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, $10 if you're not -- but you're free to cancel at any time.

The catch: If you already own any Echo device, you're not eligible for this offer. Same goes if you're an existing Music Unlimited subscriber, though the terms and conditions don't appear to exclude past subscribers.

The Echo Dot is the now-discontinued third-gen model -- the puck, not the orb. But it's still a nice-sounding, versatile smart speaker, one that was nearly always on sale for $30. (The newer orb-shaped Echo sells for $50, but it frequently goes on sale as well.)

Amazon Music, meanwhile, offers some 70 million songs that you can stream to just about any device (and download for offline listening on the go). Effective immediately, that subscription incorporates Amazon Music HD as well, meaning you now have access to high-quality, lossless and spatial audio.

If you're already a Prime subscriber, Amazon Music is a killer deal at $8 a month.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best smart speakers of 2021

This story was originally published last year and has been updated regarding availability.

Now playing: Watch this: The new Amazon Echo Dot: Does it sound better than before?

Read More: All the latest Amazon coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.